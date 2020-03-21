Global  

Elon Musk says Tesla will make ventilators in case of a shortage caused by the coronavirus — here are all the other humanitarian crises he's tried to fix (TSLA)

Business Insider Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Elon Musk says Tesla will make ventilators in case of a shortage caused by the coronavirus — here are all the other humanitarian crises he's tried to fix (TSLA)· Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk doesn't shy away from a crisis. 
· The billionaire has offered his help on everything from supplying power to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria to creating materials for affordable housing. 
· He's also trying to solve more existential problems like climate change and colonizing outer...
News video: Elon Musk Responds To Pleas To Help With The Coronavirus Outbreak

Elon Musk Responds To Pleas To Help With The Coronavirus Outbreak 00:32

 CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk said his factories are working to produce ventilators for the U.S. According to Business Insider, Musk said the country faces possible shortage because of the coronavirus epidemic. Musk made the statement after several users on Twitter urged him to help with the...

eu_programming

Programming_EU RT @CNET: Elon Musk has offered to make ventilators as hospitals face shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/PdEFRYoXCG 4 minutes ago

RvanKwartel

Roderick van Kwartel RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Elon Musk says Tesla and SpaceX are both working on medical ventilators. 8 minutes ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Elon Musk says Tesla will make ventilators in case of a shortage caused by the coronavirus — here are all the other… https://t.co/RsoUwxoNSl 13 minutes ago

MedtechShawn

Shawn M. Schmitt 😷 Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says he’ll have a thousand ventilators manufactured “by next week” https://t.co/dZ0TYktrB4 25 minutes ago

PMorphus

Poly Morphus Elon Musk says his companies making ventilators despite doubts about need https://t.co/HFPXytiDxT 27 minutes ago

DBTINC1

DBTINC Unapproved devices made in factories not approved by FDA. What could possibly go wrong. Please, all, just calm your… https://t.co/sIPZNDt8fH 32 minutes ago

RealtorMailer

Realtor Mailer RT @HPTarget: Elon Musk says Tesla will make ventilators in case of a shortage caused by the coronavirus — here are all the other humanitar… 43 minutes ago

RealtorMailer

Realtor Mailer RT @marciojmsilva: Elon Musk says Tesla will make ventilators in case of a shortage caused by the coronavirus — here are all the other huma… 43 minutes ago

