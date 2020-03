Lady Godiva RT @PDChina: US Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that 21 people on the #GrandPrincess cruise ship were tested positive for COVID-19… 25 seconds ago Chinu Dahiya RT @QuickTake: A Japanese cruise liner with more than 3,000 people on board was in quarantine Tuesday after a passenger, who had already le… 3 minutes ago Haschem Zayed RT @business: Coronavirus latest: - At least 21 people on a cruise ship off the coast of California tested positive - Infections in New Yor… 4 minutes ago Longman Liang RT @AP: Vice President Mike Pence says 21 people, including 19 crew members, have tested positive for the new coronavirus on a cruise ship… 5 minutes ago Kelly McKinney In South Korea, more than 66,650 people were tested within a week of its first case of community transmission, and… https://t.co/uQc6zb7u6Y 5 minutes ago People's Daily, China US Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that 21 people on the #GrandPrincess cruise ship were tested positive f… https://t.co/oaq8YqBn3w 5 minutes ago Debbie Boone RT @cbsnewspath: 21 people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship held off the coast of California have tested positive for the coronavirus.… 6 minutes ago 1LowBattery💫 RT @COVlDI9: Oregon health officials release more information about 3 people who tested positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/ZryZPDeThv 6 minutes ago