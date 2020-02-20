World Book Day: How to claim your child's free voucher

Gullivers Bookshop RT @LibraryWimborne: Happy #WorldBookDay ✨ Are any children dressing up as their favourite book characters? Remember you can pick up your £… 9 minutes ago

North Kent College RT @NKCLTC: World Book Day 😄 tag @NKCLTC in your answer and claim your little treat at either campus 🍭 good luck https://t.co/cO7ODK0tVp 30 minutes ago

May Halyburton Happy times recording the latest Bessy tunes for “Around the World with Bessy - Part 2 - New York” by the amazing L… https://t.co/QGUSUeH46x 53 minutes ago

Northampton Town RT @OfficialCTD1897: 📖 As it's #WorldBookDay, don't forget you can pick up your World Book Day voucher in the @GrangeMortgage Family Area t… 1 hour ago

Clarence The Dragon 📖 As it's #WorldBookDay, don't forget you can pick up your World Book Day voucher in the @GrangeMortgage Family Are… https://t.co/NNhEcwSrtw 1 hour ago

NKC Learning Technology World Book Day 😄 tag @NKCLTC in your answer and claim your little treat at either campus 🍭 good luck https://t.co/cO7ODK0tVp 3 hours ago

Portsmouth Grammar School Library World book day is well underway here. @WorldBookDayUK #WorldBookDay2020 #WBD2020 If you haven’t already, head to t… https://t.co/MoAFfyqYrj 3 hours ago