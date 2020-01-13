|
Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo urge US voter registration
|
|
Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo are among the stars urging people to register to vote in the upcoming US election.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Elton John to perform at Oscars
Sir Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman will all perform at this year's Academy Awards.
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:17Published
Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020
Here Are the
Academy Award
Nominations 2020 Best Picture "Ford v Ferrari" "The Irishman" "Jojo Rabbit" "Joker" "Little Women" "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" "Marriage Story" "Parasite" "1917"..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 03:10Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this