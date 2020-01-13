Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo urge US voter registration

Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo urge US voter registration

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo are among the stars urging people to register to vote in the upcoming US election.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elton John to perform at Oscars [Video]Elton John to perform at Oscars

Sir Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman will all perform at this year's Academy Awards.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:17Published

Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020 [Video]Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020

Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020 Best Picture "Ford v Ferrari" "The Irishman" "Jojo Rabbit" "Joker" "Little Women" "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" "Marriage Story" "Parasite" "1917"..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 03:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt Has an Urgent Message Ahead of the U.S. Election - Watch! (Video)

Brad Pitt is teaming up with some A-list friends to spread an important message: vote! Ahead of Super Tuesday, W Magazine released a PSA urging people to...
Just Jared

Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron and More Urge Fans to Register to Vote in Star-Studded Video

Super Tuesday is right around the corner. In a new PSA released by W Magazine on Wednesday, Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo and...
E! Online


Tweets about this

LadyCecilyNevil

Lady Cecily Neville RT @artfund: The suit went to all the biggest events this year including @BAFTA & @TheAcademy Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansson, Brad Pit… 3 hours ago

artfund

Art Fund The suit went to all the biggest events this year including @BAFTA & @TheAcademy Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansso… https://t.co/Dqv0nf1GSd 4 hours ago

beunori

Beuno Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, and Cynthia Erivo Are Voting This Electio... https://t.co/5L0jGyCmRS via @YouTube 6 hours ago

BradPittShare

Brad Pitt Share Presidential-2020: Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and others are calling for the United States to vote - Play Crazy… https://t.co/wwSX6i1JuG 12 hours ago

temptha

THANASSIS TEMPONERAS Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, and Cynthia Erivo Are Voting This Electio... https://t.co/md8UIR1FFZ via @YouTube 2 days ago

JeremyBaker007

Jeremy Baker @beinlibertarian Tim Allen, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Mamoa, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Garner,… https://t.co/FCLUJXk7Cg 3 days ago

Megha38176268

Megha RT @2c7li: Feel like getting killed so here are some of my opinions on celebrities attractiveness that people are not ready for Zendaya is… 3 days ago

2c7li

Dolly Wilde the Paranoid Android Feel like getting killed so here are some of my opinions on celebrities attractiveness that people are not ready fo… https://t.co/8XrE8rD7Fq 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.