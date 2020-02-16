The Pussycat Dolls’ appearance on The One Show is so excruciatingly awkward it’s impossible to look away Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Pussycat Dolls, who reunited to be our saviours in music, suffered an aggressively awkward technical blunder that left Nicole Scherzinger and her four singers standing on stage as backing music played. During the live broadcast, the five-piece appeared on evening talkshow The One Show to perform their new single... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Most Awkward Ellen Moments The most awkward Ellen moments are impossible to look away from, no matter how hard you try. For this list, we’ll only be considering uncomfortable moments with Ellen’s celebrity guests, as.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:47Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this