Copenhagen scorer Michael Santos charged after Celtic win

BBC Local News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Michael Santos was allegedly involved in an altercation as his side celebrated their second goal.
Recent related news from verified sources

Copenhagen striker Michael Santos charged over alleged assault of police officer during wild celebrations against Celtic

Copenhagen striker Michael Santos has been charged with an alleged assault on a police officer during the scenes of wild celebrations as they dumped Celtic out...
talkSPORT

BREAKING Copenhagen's Michael Santos charged for ‘police officer assault’ at Celtic

BREAKING Copenhagen's Michael Santos charged for ‘police officer assault’ at CelticCopenhagen knocked Celtic out of the Europa League on Thursday with Michael Santos having now been charged following celebrations at Celtic Park
Daily Star

OHoolighan

Seamus O'Hoolighan I wonder if there's any video evidence. Copenhagen scorer Michael Santos charged with assaulting police on side of… https://t.co/HJKB1L1bsb 5 days ago

JohnCalderhead

John Calderhead BBC News - Copenhagen scorer Michael Santos charged after Celtic win https://t.co/I62pm2E0s6 5 days ago

frazernh

Frazer Copenhagen scorer Michael Santos charged after Celtic win - BBC News ⁦@BBCSportScot⁩ why were the police involved w… https://t.co/w95dM6KkPt 6 days ago

1873dougie

Dougie Bell @caldo2185 @ForeverLeeds7 @gogs1291 @Spoon_68 @JDBarraclough Says it all. What a load of pish !!! U couldnae make t… https://t.co/tPpreL5QOK 6 days ago

LadyMeerket

🇺🇸🇺🇸🐲 lady meerket ✌️🍄🦅🦅🇺🇸🇬🇧 Copenhagen scorer Michael Santos charged after Celtic win https://t.co/Deh9bsdtR9 6 days ago

kayleighharvey

Kayleigh Harvey RT @BBCScotlandNews: Copenhagen scorer Michael Santos has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a police officer during the… 6 days ago

UniBenOlodo

UniBen OlodO_ọ Copenhagen scorer Michael Santos charged after Celtic win https://t.co/XtvJ10MsKD 6 days ago

scotnews_edits

scotnews_edits Copenhagen scorer Michael Santos charged after Celtic win - BBC News https://t.co/YsbIybC5m6 ➜… https://t.co/hpPWxdqiwk 6 days ago

