Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > The Power Rangers just screamed ‘gay rights’ by officially coming out as Lady Gaga stans. Yes, really

The Power Rangers just screamed ‘gay rights’ by officially coming out as Lady Gaga stans. Yes, really

PinkNews Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
In a news story that can only be described as peak 2020, the Power Rangers have come out as a serious Lady Gaga stan account. Good morning to whoever runs their social media and absolutely no one else. The Power Rangers tweeted their undying devotion to Gaga on Wednesday. Tasked with protecting the Earth from intergalactic...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Queerrilla

Stefano Kerberos🌿 RT @PinkNews: The Power Rangers just screamed ‘gay rights’ by officially coming out as Lady Gaga stans. Yes, really https://t.co/EDZt4QURwL 5 days ago

PinkNews

PinkNews The Power Rangers just screamed ‘gay rights’ by officially coming out as Lady Gaga stans. Yes, really https://t.co/EDZt4QURwL 5 days ago

GagaVonTrap

Chic, Stupid Love RT @PinkNews: The Power Rangers just screamed ‘gay rights’ by officially coming out as Lady Gaga stans. Yes, really https://t.co/EDZt4QDg8b 6 days ago

PinkNews

PinkNews The Power Rangers just screamed ‘gay rights’ by officially coming out as Lady Gaga stans. Yes, really https://t.co/EDZt4QDg8b 6 days ago

itsnelco

Gabriel N. RT @PinkNews: The Power Rangers just screamed ‘gay rights’ by officially coming out as Lady Gaga stans. Yes, really https://t.co/EDZt4QURwL 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.