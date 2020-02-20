Rugby player banned over racism incident

A popular leisure centre in Glasgow has closed after a player at the rugby stadium which is part of the complex tested positive for coronavirus.

Rugby: Kiwi Hino Red Dolphins player Joel Everson reportedly arrested in Japan on suspicion of cocaine use A Kiwi rugby player has been arrested in Japan on suspicion of using cocaine, according to a report in The Japan Times.Hino Red Dolphins forward Joel Everson,...

New Zealand Herald 3 hours ago



