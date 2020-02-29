Aston Villa manager Dean Smith believes assistant head coach John Terry’s own League Cup triumphs will serve as a spur to his players as they aim to pull off a shock success on Sunday.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Dean Smith hopeful after being left beaming with Villa cup final display The post Dean Smith hopeful after being left beaming with Villa cup final display appeared first on teamtalk.com.

Team Talk 1 week ago



Dean Smith issues Jack Grealish transfer stance as John McGinn eyes Aston Villa return Aston Villa daily digest | Here's all the build-up to Sunday's Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City, including a fitness update on John...

Lichfield Mercury 1 week ago





Tweets about this BE MOTIVATED Dean Smith looks to assistant John Terry for final inspiration https://t.co/i9xhTMPULq 1 week ago