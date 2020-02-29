Global  

Live coronavirus news: Patient tests positive in county bordering Cambs as UK updates issued

Cambridge News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Live coronavirus news: Patient tests positive in county bordering Cambs as UK updates issuedIt emerged this afternoon that a patient in Hertfordshire has tested positive, and more updates are coming in live.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: 2nd Patient Tests Positive In New York

Coronavirus Update: 2nd Patient Tests Positive In New York 29:06

 Gov. Cuomo gives coronavirus update after second patient tests positive in New York State.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lee Co. sees first 'presumptive' coronavirus cases [Video]Lee Co. sees first 'presumptive' coronavirus cases

Lee Health released a statement late Friday night telling the public that it treated a patient who tested positive for coronavirus. That person has since died. The organization is currently treating a..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:45Published

CPS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19: Full News Conference [Video]CPS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19: Full News Conference

A woman who works closely with "medically fragile" special needs students at a Chicago Public School has tested positive for the coronavirus. She had recently traveled on the Grand Princess cruise..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 20:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus patient tests positive in Cambs neighbouring county

The government's department of health and social care released an update this afternoon (February 29)
Cambridge News

Live Essex coronavirus updates as first patient tests positive

Live Essex coronavirus updates as first patient tests positiveThe total UK number of positive cases has risen to 39
Brentwood Gazette

Tweets about this

hstep5

Heather RT @CNN: South Carolina is reporting two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus: an elderly woman and a patient with a travel history to… 3 minutes ago

RealDealRobbins

Ok Robbins RT @CNN: Oklahoma now has a confirmed case of novel coronavirus, according to Gov. Kevin Stitt. The patient is a male in his 50s who lives… 43 minutes ago

MoneywhoreTrump

Gaslighting Grifting Lawless America RT @CNN: "People need clear, concise evidence-based messaging... People have this disconnect between what they're hearing from public healt… 1 hour ago

