Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Boy's dreams 'come true' by travelling 300 miles to work on a Cornish daffodil farm

Boy's dreams 'come true' by travelling 300 miles to work on a Cornish daffodil farm

West Briton Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Boy's dreams 'come true' by travelling 300 miles to work on a Cornish daffodil farmThe family have thanked all of the staff at Rowe Farming for making their little boy's day so special.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

autsomesmiles

We are stardust RT @AIMautistic: An autistic nine-year-old was left “smiling from ear to ear” after being invited to his favourite place in the world for t… 9 minutes ago

misslynncane

Miss Lynn Cane ♡ @Spidergiel @latexladylc Dreams come true travelling sub :) 4 hours ago

adamdu93130

White Mamba 😔🖤🐍 RT @IgnacioOlveira: @GrantNapearshow @SacramentoFR @SacramentoKings I remember the first Kings game I could attend, after travelling specia… 16 hours ago

IgnacioOlveira

Ignacio Olveira @GrantNapearshow @SacramentoFR @SacramentoKings I remember the first Kings game I could attend, after travelling sp… https://t.co/spwVMlvhrR 16 hours ago

AIMautistic

A.I.M - Autistic Inclusive Meets An autistic nine-year-old was left “smiling from ear to ear” after being invited to his favourite place in the worl… https://t.co/TJNQVGDumH 19 hours ago

Mellow87796124

@Mellow RT @laurielle_amier: If you like travelling and exploring, then sign up to #Worldventures and make your dreams come true. https://t.co/PVJC… 2 days ago

WandiieM

Ma'Mthembu🦋 RT @Gomolemo_17: Sbwl'ing a baecation?? Join #WorldVentures and all your travelling dreams will come true. 😍🥰 https://t.co/QQWAuSKuc4 http… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.