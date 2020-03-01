Michael Mada #Deluded Coyle ““Listen, we’ve been hugely successful at the majority of places we’ve been.” RT @mikewadejourno: Co… https://t.co/gStYEhPhYd 1 week ago Scott McDermott His reputation was eroded by a couple of bad managerial experiences. But Owen Coyle is rebuilding it again in India… https://t.co/6VYRQXO12L 1 week ago Gordon Bannerman RT @SundayMailSport: EXCLUSIVE! Owen Coyle on his Indian winter as former Ross County boss stands on the brink of title glory | @scottmcder… 1 week ago Mike Wade Coyle of India #twitterclarets "I had a couple of bad experiences ... If you want to be bitter and twisted, you get… https://t.co/XkrGtbIP93 1 week ago moto Owen Coyle on his Indian winter as former Ross County boss stands on the brink of title glory - Daily Record https://t.co/6BCY07NrsV 1 week ago Andy Bradley RT @Record_Sport: EXCLUSIVE! Owen Coyle on his Indian winter as former Ross County boss stands on the brink of title glory | @scottmcdermot… 1 week ago Sunday Mail Sport EXCLUSIVE! Owen Coyle on his Indian winter as former Ross County boss stands on the brink of title glory |… https://t.co/ClVEYimAw5 1 week ago Daily Record Sport EXCLUSIVE! Owen Coyle on his Indian winter as former Ross County boss stands on the brink of title glory |… https://t.co/3fSASFt3MX 1 week ago