Gogglebox star Stephen Webb in hilarious Eastenders recap Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

GOGGLEBOX star Stephen Webb had fans in stitches when he recapped the tragic life of Eastenders character Sharon Mitchell. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this #tweetcoffee Gogglebox star Stephen Webb in hilarious Eastenders recap 5 days ago Brighton Argus Gogglebox star Stephen Webb in hilarious #EastEnders recap https://t.co/EYK9hbPPVJ 6 days ago