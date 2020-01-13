Claire Foy scoops theatre gong but co-star Matt Smith misses out Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Claire Foy has scooped an acting gong at the WhatsOnStage Awards – but her co-star Matt Smith missed out. 👓 View full article

