Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Anne-Marie apologises for 'offensive' Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway sketch

Anne-Marie apologises for 'offensive' Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway sketch

Wales Online Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Anne-Marie apologises for 'offensive' Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway sketchAnne-Marie took to Twitter to say sorry to those "affected and hurt" by her performance
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ant and Dec: ITV removes offensive flag from latest Saturday Night Takeaway episode

It's no longer available to watch on repeat viewings following viewer outrage
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ST_LifeTweets

Straits Times Life English singer Anne-Marie apologises for duo Ant and Dec's offensive headbands https://t.co/DyCYAsNOBE 1 week ago

STcom

The Straits Times English singer Anne-Marie apologises for duo Ant and Dec's offensive headbands https://t.co/B3dS5HwDrm 1 week ago

WBBPHILLYFLY

Phillyfly RT @SkyNews: Three stories to read tonight... 🔴#COVID19: Number of UK cases rises to 40 as pupil diagnosed https://t.co/YdnjFoiKug 🔴Amy Kl… 1 week ago

SkyNews

Sky News Three stories to read tonight... 🔴#COVID19: Number of UK cases rises to 40 as pupil diagnosed… https://t.co/4HEtggtn1r 1 week ago

heatworld

heat & heatworld.com Anne-Marie apologises for Ant & Dec's 'offensive' costumes on Saturday Night Takeaway https://t.co/upL1VkS19a https://t.co/j1J6cCMrfk 1 week ago

DailyYORKSHIRE

YORKSHIRE Anne-Marie apologises for 'offensive' Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway sketch https://t.co/rDd6mdy2Pu https://t.co/fscIpZssCp 1 week ago

CharlSmith___

Charlotte Smith Anne-Marie apologises for 'offensive' Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway sketch https://t.co/I2wgJPpaTM 1 week ago

newsondowntown

Downtown Radio News On air this AM: - We hear the latest on Coronavirus from @journoTara - UK Government sets out objectives for free… https://t.co/xKpvptsPGp 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.