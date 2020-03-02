Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > James Bulger's mum Denise Fergus brands killer Jon Venables 'untouchable'

James Bulger's mum Denise Fergus brands killer Jon Venables 'untouchable'

Tamworth Herald Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
James Bulger's mum Denise Fergus brands killer Jon Venables 'untouchable'James Bulger was killed by Jon  Venables and Robert Thompson, who were both aged 10, after they snatched him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Mum of murdered tot James Bulger feels his killers were 'rewarded for their crimes'

Mum of murdered tot James Bulger feels his killers were 'rewarded for their crimes'Denise Fergus has spoken out just weeks before what would have been her son's 30th birthday.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

mags0611

#indyheart RT @jbmt1: So today is world book Day, can we suggest our very own @Denise_fergus book "I Let Him Go"? A donation from every book sold goes… 4 hours ago

dsheehan96

Danielle Sheehan RT @RespectIsVital: 🚨 Let's do some good & help the charity set up by James Bulger's mum @Denise_fergus. The James Bulger Memorial Trust -… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.