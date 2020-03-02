

Recent related news from verified sources Ozzy Osbourne opens up about how Sharon reacted to his cheating Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that his wife Sharon cut the sleeves off all of his coats after he cheated on her.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Sharon Osbourne cut sleeves off 'cheating f***er' Ozzy's coats after affair: https://t.co/1di4F1jUDe 1 week ago Birmingham Live Sharon Osbourne cut sleeves off 'cheating f***er' Ozzy's coats after affair https://t.co/xvmPlpJV7U 1 week ago Birmingham Live Sharon Osbourne cut sleeves off 'cheating f***er' Ozzy's coats after affair https://t.co/suwEwDt6sT 1 week ago