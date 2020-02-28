Global  

Jet2 set to fly quarantined British tourists at Tenerife hotel back to UK

Tamworth Herald Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Jet2 set to fly quarantined British tourists at Tenerife hotel back to UKHolidaymakers at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace had previously been told they would have to remain in quarantine until March 10.
News video: Paragliding over Tenerife's coronavirus hotel

Paragliding over Tenerife's coronavirus hotel 01:55

 Some British tourists are heading home after a week quarantined inside their hotel rooms.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: British tourist describes Tenerife hotel quarantine

Lara Pennington and her family have self-isolated in their room after being quarantined in their hotel.
BBC News

Paragliding over Tenerife's coronavirus-hit hotel

Some British tourists are heading home after a week quarantined inside their hotel rooms.
BBC News


