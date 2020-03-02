Global  

Six Nations 2020: Wales women make two changes for England game

BBC News Monday, 2 March 2020
Wales Women have made two changes from the side heavily beaten by France as they travel to England for their next game in 2020 Six Nations.
Jones

Jones "focussed on beating Wales" after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak 01:05

 England head coach Eddie Jones says his players' focus is solely on beating Wales despite the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak that has caused the postponement of their final Six Nations clash against Italy.

Wales Women make two changes for England Six Nations clash at Twickenham Stoop

Wales Women make two changes for England Six Nations clash at Twickenham StoopWales head to Twickenham Stoop on Saturday to face the Red Roses in their penultimate Six Nations clash
Wales Online

England prop Vunipola available for Wales match

England prop Mako Vunipola is available for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales after missing the Ireland game for personal reasons.
BBC News

