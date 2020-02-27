Global  

Covid-19 taking toll on northern Italy’s doctors and nurses

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Covid-19 outbreak in northern Italy has so overwhelmed the public health system there that officials are taking extraordinary measures to care for the sick, seeking to bring doctors out of retirement and accelerate graduation dates for nursing students.
