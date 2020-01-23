Global  

Lil Nas X says people ‘still having sex at 21’ need to ‘grow up’ and we’re so very confused

PinkNews Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Lil Nas X seems to be pivoting away from his previously thotty leanings as he approaches his 21st birthday. The “Old Town Road” rapper appeared to be contemplating his future as he nears his April 9 birthday. “Y’all be 21 and still having sex,” he tweeted. “Grow tf up.” While not...
