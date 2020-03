It’s news we never expected to write, but, the Laura Dern song has defied all expectations and has officially gotten even gayer. The anthem to the Oscar-winning Marriage Story star, which went viral last month after it was performed by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles alongside Glee‘s Alex Newell at...



Recent related videos from verified sources Oscar-winner Laura Dern: This country better get our act together Laura Dern got an early birthday present as she won the best supporting actress Oscar. Dern paid tribute to her Little Women director Greta Gerwig and said she deserves an Academy Award of her own. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published on February 10, 2020 Laura Dern Gives Heartwarming Tribute to Parents During Oscars Acceptance Speech | THR News The first-time Oscar winner thanked her cast, director Noah Baumbach while also expressing gratitude for her famous actor parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:02Published on February 10, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources That Viral Laura Dern Song Now Has 2 Dance Remixes The Gay Men's Chorus released their second official dance remix of the track, courtesy of producers The Perry Twins, Quinn Coleman and Greg O'Connor, titled "Gay...

Billboard.com 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this