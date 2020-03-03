Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Crufts 2020: FFL Award

Crufts 2020: FFL Award

Express and Star Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Launching the world’s greatest dog show, the Kennel Club and James Middleton announced the five hero dogs that will compete in the public vote for the prestigious Friends for Life award at Crufts 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BroadreachN

Broadreach Nature + It's our third year representing our great Multi Award Winning British Brand of Natural Pet Healthcare Products, Su… https://t.co/kq7zLCG95D 30 minutes ago

PGEWING

Phil Ewing RT @HBOltd: WE'VE WON AN AWARD! Well, we haven't, but someone in the HB&O family has...@WayneGutteridge's puppy, Neo, has won Best Puppy in… 35 minutes ago

lsimples

Lorna weaver Well crufts...my lad should win an award for best sleeping pose me thinks #crufts2020 #Crufts #goldendoodle https://t.co/bbYyofYVlb 2 hours ago

nixy72

𝓷𝔦ᶜ𝕜Ў RT @WMPolice: CRUFTS| 🐾 There’s still time to vote for PC McMullan & Wolfie for this year’s #friendsforlife award. If you haven’t already,… 3 hours ago

tonypony

tonywilson @clarebalding #Crufts @Channel4 great coverage as always never mind sports personality of the year there ought to b… https://t.co/bjqBoLEUUH 4 hours ago

ekd1v07

Dr Emily Kate RT @donnaaust1n: Here is a quick reminder to vote for the @schtherapydogs for the Friends for Life Award @crufts You can vote daily. ht… 6 hours ago

donnaaust1n

Donna Austin Here is a quick reminder to vote for the @schtherapydogs for the Friends for Life Award @crufts You can vote dail… https://t.co/kBrdlrPacA 6 hours ago

MistyWooEngle

Misty Woo Engle RT @JemimaHarrison: A heads-up to the @TheKennelClubUK on the eve of @Crufts: dogs are as-near-as-dammit obligate nose breathers and if jud… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.