Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Love Island voting figures reveal Paige and Finn won by tiny margin

Love Island voting figures reveal Paige and Finn won by tiny margin

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Voting figures for the Love Island final show how close the race was between Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman and Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODE - Published < > Embed
News video: Love Island's Paige raves about boyfriend Finn!

Love Island's Paige raves about boyfriend Finn! 01:59

 Paige Turley won us all over with her relationship with Finn on Love Island, so much so they took home the £50k and they're still in love! Report by Molloyl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lewis Capaldi sent a congratulatory text to Paige Turley [Video]Lewis Capaldi sent a congratulatory text to Paige Turley

Lewis Capaldi sent a congratulatory text to Paige Turley The singer and the 'Love Island' star dated each other for around one year, and despite their split, they remain on friendly terms. The 'Someone..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:04Published

Love Island’s Finn Tapp to set Shaughna Phillips up with his cousin [Video]Love Island’s Finn Tapp to set Shaughna Phillips up with his cousin

Love Island’s Finn Tapp to set Shaughna Phillips up with his cousin Shaughna had a hard time in the villa after her former partner Callum Jones left her in favour of Molly Smith during Casa Amor. And..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island voting figures show Paige and Finn beat Siannise and Luke T by tiny margin

Love Island voting figures show Paige and Finn beat Siannise and Luke T by tiny marginPaige and Finn came out on top during the live final of the ITV2 dating show on February 23, collecting 44.52% of the final vote
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KISS_mag

KISS.ie The voting figures were revealed! https://t.co/U09yIH2T26 15 hours ago

emilyroseon

Emily O'Neill Voting figures for Love Island Paige and Finn 44.52%, Sianisse and Luke T, 43.62%, under 1% in it!! I know there ha… https://t.co/a0fF56bweW 3 days ago

PurpleKing1980

GoldenBoy Love Island 2020 voting figures show Finn &#038; Paige won by just 1% of the vote https://t.co/SzYVK6ozjd via @tellymix #LoveIsland 4 days ago

HuffPostUKEnt

HuffPost UK Entertainment #LoveIsland's voting figures reveal the final was close than anyone could've imagined https://t.co/b6tWDmCwHs 5 days ago

TFMradio

TFM Paige and Finn only just got it! #LoveIsland https://t.co/QfGW9xv4FU 5 days ago

RadioCity967

Radio City The final vote was close between the couples! #LoveIsland https://t.co/FZ0M8UHTkj 5 days ago

VikingFM

Viking FM Siânnise and Luke only just missed out! #LoveIsland https://t.co/t1R8glnkqQ 5 days ago

974RockFM

Rock FM The final vote was seriously close between the couples! #LoveIsland https://t.co/o2fBFRemnU 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.