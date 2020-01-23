Coronavirus: Scotland facing 'serious situation'

Thirteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK as the number of people infected climbed to 36. The first person in Scotland to be diagnosed is a Tayside resident who recently travelled..

UK on alert for deadly coronavirus with four people tested in Scotland Britain is braced for more potential cases of the deadly coronavirus as four possible cases are tested in Scotland. Professor Jurgen Haas, head of infection medicine at the University of Edinburgh,