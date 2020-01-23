Global  

Coronavirus: Scotland facing 'serious situation'

BBC Local News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sets out Scotland's coronavirus strategy as part of the UK action plan.
Scotland planning for coronavirus outbreak

 Nicola Sturgeon has said the Scottish Government is expecting a “significant outbreak of coronavirus” after the first case was diagnosed in the country on Sunday night.

Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36 [Video]Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36

Thirteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK as the number of people infected climbed to 36. The first person in Scotland to be diagnosed is a Tayside resident who recently travelled..

UK on alert for deadly coronavirus with four people tested in Scotland [Video]UK on alert for deadly coronavirus with four people tested in Scotland

Britain is braced for more potential cases of the deadly coronavirus as four possible cases are tested in Scotland. Professor Jurgen Haas, head of infection medicine at the University of Edinburgh,..

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Scotland

BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Scotland increases from one to three.
