Coronavirus: Wirral school closes after child's parent tests positive

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published PM Modi reveals that he will give away his social media accounts to in spirational women | Oneindia 03:53 A PRIVATE SCHOOL IN NOIDA NEAR DELHI HAS CANCELLED INTERNAL EXAMS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS AFTER THE PARENT OF A CHILD WHO STUDIES THERE WAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS. MOHAMMAD SHAHRUKH, THE DELHI SHOOTER WHO WAS SEEN POINTING A GUN AT AN UNARMED POLICEMAN IN DELHI ON FEBRUARY 24th DURING THE...