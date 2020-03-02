Global  

Coronavirus: Wirral school closes after child's parent tests positive

BBC News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A child's parent tests positive for coronavirus on Merseyside, prompting the closure of a high school.
Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19: After Delhi man tests positive, panic in Noida school

Reports said that the individual who tested positive has a child studying in the school and that some children had met family members for a party on February 28
Hindu

Coronavirus: Dublin school closed for two weeks as pupil tests positive after trip to Italy

Coronavirus: Dublin school closed for two weeks as pupil tests positive after trip to ItalyHundreds of pupils in a Dublin secondary school have been told to stay home for two weeks after a student tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph

