Watchdog won't investigate Caroline Flack's police contact before death

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Watchdog won't investigate Caroline Flack's police contact before deathThe Independent Office for Police Conduct said there was "no indication of a causal link - directly or indirectly - between the actions or omissions of the police and Caroline Flack's tragic death".
Watchdog find 'no causal link' between police action and Caroline Flack's death

 No investigation will be held into police contact with TV presenter Caroline Flack after a watchdog found there was "no causal link" between officers' actions and her death. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Wednesday that there is no need to formally investigate contact...

No causal link between police action and Caroline Flack's death, watchdog finds

No investigation will be held into police contact with TV presenter Caroline Flack after a watchdog found there was "no causal link" between officers'...
ITV boss addresses 'unbelievably tragic' death of Caroline Flack

The boss of ITV has described the death of Caroline Flack as "unbelievably tragic" and said that people can never know the reasons behind suicide.
