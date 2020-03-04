Global  

Joe Biden’s hopes soar as Mike Bloomberg quits and endorses him for White House

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden’s reinvigorated primary campaign received another boost with the withdrawal from the race of billionaire Mike Bloomberg who then endorsed the former vice-president for the White House.
News video: Joe Biden's Super Tuesday as Bloomberg quits race

Joe Biden's Super Tuesday as Bloomberg quits race 02:51

 Joe Biden has won nine of the 14 states that voted to pick a Democratic White House candidate on Super Tuesday.

Mike Bloomberg quits White House race and backs Joe Biden for presidency

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday and endorsed former US vice president Joe Biden.
Belfast Telegraph

Bloomberg Backs Biden

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg dropped his White House bid on Wednesday after a disappointing performance on Super Tuesday. He's backing former Vice...
NPR Also reported by •BBC News

