Phil Neville urges England not to dwell on World Cup loss when facing USA again

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
England Women head coach Phil Neville does not want his players to dwell on what might have been when they line up against the United States in the SheBelieves Cup on Friday.
News video: Neville defends England flight plans

Neville defends England flight plans 01:05

 Phil Neville has defended England's decision to fly premium economy for the SheBelieves Cup in the United States.

Neville: I'm not feeling pressure [Video]Neville: I'm not feeling pressure

England Women head coach Phil Neville says he is not feeling the pressure after his sixth defeat in nine games

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:00Published

'Our performances were not good enough' [Video]'Our performances were not good enough'

England Women's head coach Phil Neville admits the form since the World Cup has not been good enough and has called on his players to express themselves.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:48Published


SheBelieves Cup 2020 preview: Faye Carruthers on England’s chances in the United States and why Megan Rapinoe shouldn’t be written off

England get their defence of the SheBelieves Cup under way this week, the invitational tournament kicking off on Thursday night. Phil Neville’s Lionesses won...
talkSPORT

SheBelieves Cup: When is it? How to watch? Who will star?

World Cup stars, influences on the Olympics and how Phil Neville will be judged - what to look out for at the SheBelieves Cup.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News

newinformers

Football Spotlight Phil Neville urges England not to dwell on World Cup loss when facing USA again https://t.co/TWvBVH3ovh https://t.co/MdYqe4lcoL 1 day ago

WestHamFNH

WestHamFNH Phil Neville urges England not to dwell on World Cup loss when facing USA a #whu #whufc #WestHam #FNH https://t.co/s2QPVz6leA 1 day ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Phil Neville urges England not to dwell on World Cup loss when facing USA again https://t.co/r1k9vQxVgM https://t.co/oP01fzfD9j 1 day ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYpXpx Phil Neville urges England not to dwell on World Cup loss when facing USA again 1 day ago

