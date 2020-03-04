Global  

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to avoid bite from ‘old dog’ Wayne Rooney

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary of the threat hungry “old dog” Wayne Rooney poses to Manchester United’s FA Cup hopes – and sees no reason why the club great could not be in the Old Trafford hotseat one day.
 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney will get a warm reception when he lines up for Derby on Thursday - and can still pose a threat to his former club.

