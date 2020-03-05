Global  

John Lewis warns of store closures and cuts bonuses as profits fall

Leicester Mercury Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
John Lewis warns of store closures and cuts bonuses as profits fallHighcross store staff will get 2 per cent of annual salary as a bonus - the lowest level since 1953.
John Lewis closes stores and cuts staff bonus to 67-year low as profits plunge

Retail giant John Lewis Partnership has said it will pay out its lowest staff bonus since 1953 as it revealed a 23% profits plunge and store closure plans.
Belfast Telegraph

