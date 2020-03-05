Global  

MPs handed above-inflation pay rise to £82,000

Independent Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
MPs are to receive an inflation-busting 3.1 per cent pay rise, bringing their basic annual salary to almost £82,000, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority has announced.
MPs set to receive 3.1% pay rise from April

MPs will receive a pay rise of 3.1% from April this year, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) has said.
Belfast Telegraph

11 Northern Ireland MPs handed pay rise to £82,000

Northern Ireland's MPs have been handed a 3.1% pay rise bringing their basic annual salary to £81,932.
Belfast Telegraph


