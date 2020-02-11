Global  

Alister Jack favours tunnel over bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said he favours the building of a tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland – and claims the Prime Minister is “on the same page”.
Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge: Alister Jack backs tunnel plan

The Scottish secretary says a tunnel beneath the Irish Sea would be less expensive than a bridge.
