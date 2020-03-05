Global  

Jolyon Maugham will not be prosecuted for killing fox with baseball bat while wearing kimono, RSPCA says

Thursday, 5 March 2020
The RSPCA has said it will not prosecute anti-Brexit campaigner and prominent barrister Jolyon Maugham over his Boxing Day admission on Twitter that he killed a fox with a baseball bat.
RSPCA will not prosecute prominent lawyer who killed fox with baseball bat

The RSPCA will not bring charges against prominent lawyer Jolyon Maugham, who claimed to have killed a fox with a baseball bat on Boxing Day last year.
Belfast Telegraph

Fox-killing lawyer Jolyon Maugham will not be charged, says RSPCA

Jolyon Maugham apologises for the "tone" of his tweets that said he killed a fox with a baseball bat.
BBC News


