Flybe collapse: Loganair takes over Belfast routes to Aberdeen and Inverness

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Flybe collapse: Loganair takes over Belfast routes to Aberdeen and InvernessScottish airline Loganair is taking on two former Flybe routes from Belfast City Airport to Aberdeen and Inverness, it has been announced.
News video: Belfast City Airport hit hard by Flybe collapse

Belfast City Airport hit hard by Flybe collapse 01:29

 Flybe, Europe's biggest regional airline, has collapsed into administration. Belfast City Airport is one of those airports worst hit by the collapse, with 81% of its flights operated by the carrier. But the airport says other airlines have already expressed interest in taking over all of the routes.

Scottish regional airline Loganair to take on Flybe routes and staff

Loganair is to take on 16 routes flown by the collapsed airline Flybe and hire some of its staff.
Belfast Telegraph

Flybe: Future of many routes at risk after collapse

Scotland's Loganair will pick up 16 out of Flybe's services but other routes remain in doubt.
BBC News Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

