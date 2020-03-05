Global  

Flybe collapse: Southampton Airport pilot and passengers give reaction

BBC Local News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Flybe flights account for about 90% of Southampton Airport's traffic.
News video: Airport boss on Flybe collapse

Airport boss on Flybe collapse 01:42

 Following regional airline Flybe's collapse, Southampton Airport's Managing Director Neil Garwood has described today as a "difficult time" for those involved with the airline. He highlighted that Flybe were the main carrier at the airport, and they would "look ahead" to new opportunities to replace...

Live updates as Flybe collapses - Birmingham Airport passengers stranded in Glasgow, jobs losses and advice

Live updates as Flybe collapses - Birmingham Airport passengers stranded in Glasgow, jobs losses and adviceReaction and updates as regional airline Flybe collapse into administration, putting 2,000 jobs at risk
Tamworth Herald

Flybe collapse came as no great surprise to Belfast City Airport

The collapse of Flybe means the loss of 81% of George Best Belfast City Airport's flights on at least a temporary basis.
Belfast Telegraph


