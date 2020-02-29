UK Covid-19 cases hit three figures with 115 people testing positive

One patient with underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust said. The number of Covid-19 cases in the UK has exceeded 100 with 115 people having now tested positive, the Department of Health and Social Care has said. As of 9am on...
A patient with underlying health conditions became the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus as the number of diagnosed cases hit... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •MENAFN.com •bizjournals •Reuters •Mid-Day •Tamworth Herald
BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- The new cases, taking the UK's total to 23, are people who have recently returned from Italy and Asia. BBC Local News Also reported by •bizjournals •MENAFN.com •Reuters •Tamworth Herald
