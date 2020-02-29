Global  

UK Covid-19 cases hit three figures with 115 people testing positive

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The number of Covid-19 cases in the UK has exceeded 100 with 115 people having now tested positive, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.
News video: Coronavirus: Patient in UK dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus: Patient in UK dies after testing positive for Covid-19 00:36

 One patient with underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust said. The number of Covid-19 cases in the UK has exceeded 100 with 115 people having now tested positive, the Department of Health and Social Care has said. As of 9am on...

