Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Birmingham individual tests positive for virus

Coronavirus: Birmingham individual tests positive for virus

BBC Local News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Birmingham confirms its first case of coronavirus as the total number of UK cases rises to 115.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. DeSantis announces sister of Hillsborough coronavirus patient tests presumptive positive

Gov. DeSantis announces sister of Hillsborough coronavirus patient tests presumptive positive 02:11

 Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday there is another presumptive positive case of the coronavirus or COVID-19 in the state of Florida.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado 'prepared as possible' for coronavirus, Polis says, as state ramps up emergency plans [Video]Colorado 'prepared as possible' for coronavirus, Polis says, as state ramps up emergency plans

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday said Colorado is "prepared as possible" for the coronavirus and is ramping up its emergency response efforts, though positive tests of the virus have been confirmed in the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:28Published

Coronavirus Update: Westchester County Man Tests Positive, Hundreds Told To Self-Quarantine [Video]Coronavirus Update: Westchester County Man Tests Positive, Hundreds Told To Self-Quarantine

Hundreds of people who may have been exposed to coronavirus in New York are being told to self-quarantine. It comes as a second person in New York has tested positive for the virus; CBS2's Christina..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Northern Californian tests positive for coronavirus in first U.S. case with no link to foreign travel

Experts say that’s an indication the virus may be spreading domestically. The individual is a resident of Solano County, in Northern California, said the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •talkSPORT

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.