Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > First coronavirus death in UK as patient passes away a day after testing positive

First coronavirus death in UK as patient passes away a day after testing positive

Daily Record Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
First coronavirus death in UK as patient passes away a day after testing positiveThe patient had been 'in an out of hospital' for other reasons but was admitted on Wednesday evening to the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust and tested positive.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: First Coronavirus Death Reported In California

First Coronavirus Death Reported In California 01:18

 The patient was a critically ill elderly person who was being treated at Kaiser Roseville.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death [Video]Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

PM expresses sympathy as first person in the UK dies after positive coronavirus test [Video]PM expresses sympathy as first person in the UK dies after positive coronavirus test

Boris Johnson offered his sympathies to the family of the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus. "Our sympathies are very much with the victim and their family," the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Husband of Ontario's fifth COVID-19 patient also tests positive for virus

The husband of the fifth novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient in Ontario has also tested positive for the virus in Toronto.
CTV News Also reported by •Cambridge NewsGrimsby TelegraphHNGNUSATODAY.com

10 health workers at Kaiser Roseville in isolation due to coronavirus exposure

Multiple workers that were in close proximity to a Placer County coronavirus patient have been asked to self-quarantine. The news arrives shortly after Placer...
bizjournals Also reported by •Hereford TimesTerra DailyGrimsby Telegraph

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.