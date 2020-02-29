Coronavirus first UK death announced by NHS

Global  

A patient with underlying health conditions has become the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.
 One person has died in Placer County of the coronavirus. It’s the first confirmed death related to the disease in California and just the 10th in the U.S.

With the first case of COVID-19, or more often referred to as "coronavirus," confirmed in Middle Tennessee, medical experts have said it's not a time to panic, but a time to prepare.

With the first case of COVID-19, or more often referred to as "coronavirus," confirmed in Middle Tennessee, medical experts have said it's not a time to panic, but a time to prepare.

A man in Williamson County is the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in Tennessee.

A man in Williamson County is the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in Tennessee.

Donald Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus as first death is reported in US

President Donald Trump's news conference comes as health officials reported the first death from the coronavirus virus in the U.S.  
Officials in Washington state say a person has died of coronavirus, the first death to be reported in the United States.

Officials in Washington state say a person has died of coronavirus, the first death to be reported in the United States.
