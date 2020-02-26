Global  

Harvey Weinstein moved to New York jail after hospital treatment

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein, who was admitted to hospital following his conviction last month on rape and sexual assault charges, is being moved to Rikers Island jail, one of his lawyers said.
News video: Weinstein Takes Up Residence In Rikers Island Jail

Weinstein Takes Up Residence In Rikers Island Jail 00:36

 Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was transferred to New York's Rikers Island jail complex on Thursday. According to Reuters, Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week. The former producer was a key force behind acclaimed films such as “The English Patient” and...

