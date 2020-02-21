stephen hardacre Woould love to know who the servicemen are who have his back,man They want to be careful what they are breeding an… https://t.co/UlI4PwlpOQ 8 minutes ago stephen hardacre "RIDING TWO HORSE'S WITH ONE ARSE" The man is a fully blown arsehole like his father.......... Show your children h… https://t.co/0irMxs6k4b 11 minutes ago MSN UK Harry tells of pride in serving Queen and country as he and Meghan meet veterans https://t.co/z93pFSz8cM 5 hours ago TeeMichelle Harry tells of pride in serving Queen and country as he and Meghan meet veterans https://t.co/5WeSBnsYbx #SmartNews 7 hours ago