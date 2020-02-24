Virgin Media apologises after data breach affects 900,000 customers

SAN JUAN, PR -- Not many entertainment companies out there can claim the audience scale that Disney can. After several acquisitions like Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox in recent years,..
SAN JUAN, PR -- In the last decade of media, the industry may have conditioned itself to think of digital platforms and online connectivity as offering the best opportunities. But that before the rise..
The company said that the breach occurred after one of its marketing databases was "incorrectly configured" which allowed unauthorised access Tamworth Herald Also reported by •BBC News •Belfast Telegraph •Which?