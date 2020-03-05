Global  

Taika Waititi to adapt Charlie And The Chocolate Factory for Netflix

Tamworth Herald Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Taika Waititi to adapt Charlie And The Chocolate Factory for NetflixWaititi will direct and write two series based on the celebrated author's work, with the second a "wholly original" interpretation of the Oompa-Loompas.
News video: Taika Waititi and Netflix team up for 2 adaptations of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Taika Waititi and Netflix team up for 2 adaptations of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' 01:02

 One of the films helmed by the 'Jojo Rabbit' director will focus on the characters from the classic Roald Dahl book.

Taika Waititi to Develop ‘Oompa Loompas’ Animated Series for Netflix

Taika Waititi to Develop ‘Oompa Loompas’ Animated Series for NetflixTaika Waititi is heading to Loompaland. The “Jojo Rabbit” director is set to helm a pair of animated series for Netflix based on Roald Dahl’s children’s...
The Wrap

Taika Waititi will helm two Netflix series based on ‘Charlie & The Chocolate Factory’

The series will follow in the footsteps of Gene Wilder’s 1971 portrayal of Willy Wonka and Johnny Depp’s 2005 interpretation
Hindu

