Airtricity to cut natural gas prices by over 18% from April

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Airtricity to cut natural gas prices by over 18% from AprilSSE Airtricity, Northern Ireland's largest provider of natural gas, is to reduce its regulated natural gas prices by 18.7%, from April 1.
SSE Airtricity cutting gas prices in NI by 19%

Northern Ireland's largest supplier of gas is cutting its prices by almost 19% from April.
BBC News

Asian spot LNG prices edge higher as supply tightens

Prices of Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) edged up this week as supply for cargoes to be delivered in April tightened, but traders expected prices to...
Reuters India

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph RT @BelTel_Business: Airtricity to cut natural gas prices by over 18% from April

BelTel_Business

BelTel Business Airtricity to cut natural gas prices by over 18% from April

