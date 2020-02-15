Global  

43% of electricity in 2019 was from renewable sources

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
43% of electricity in 2019 was from renewable sourcesMore than 43% of all electricity used in Northern Ireland last year was generated from renewable sources located in the country, a new report has found.
Decade-Old Tech Could Be the Key to Storing Our Renewable Energies [Video]Decade-Old Tech Could Be the Key to Storing Our Renewable Energies

The Earth already has all the energy it needs in the form of wind and solar, but we need a way to store it for a rainy day. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Germany to phase out coal use by 2038 [Video]Germany to phase out coal use by 2038

Ministers are clear coal mines will disappear and that renewable sources of energy are the answer.

