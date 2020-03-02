Global  

G&Ts and a stroll - how Brit couple trapped inside Tenerife coronavirus hotel are spending their days

Tamworth Herald Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
G&Ts and a stroll - how Brit couple trapped inside Tenerife coronavirus hotel are spending their daysChris and Jean Betts, from Leicestershire, are unable to leave the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife after the complex was put on lockdown because of a coronavirus outbreak.
