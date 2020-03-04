Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Birmingham patient discharged from hospital

Coronavirus: Birmingham patient discharged from hospital

BBC Local News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- The risk from the patient to other people in the city is "very low", say public health bosses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death 01:18

 Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21. Officials believe he may have contracted the virus on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which left San...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinas Oldest Patient To Recover From COVID-19 Aged 98 [Video]Chinas Oldest Patient To Recover From COVID-19 Aged 98

China’s oldest critically ill coronavirus patient to recover from the disease has been discharged from hospital aged 98.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Patient Put Into Isolation At JPS Hospital [Video]Patient Put Into Isolation At JPS Hospital

A false alarm put Tarrant County's virus preparation to the test on Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

First coronavirus case in Birmingham confirmed with patient in hospital

In a press conference at Birmingham City Council on Thursday, March 5, the patient was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19
Tamworth Herald

First Birmingham coronavirus patient discharged from hospital and self-isolating at home

The unnamed patient will continue to 'self isolate' to ensure the virus does not spread further
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.