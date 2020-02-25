Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Hundreds of children across Leicestershire enjoy World Book Day 2020

Hundreds of children across Leicestershire enjoy World Book Day 2020

Leicester Mercury Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
World Book Day is a celebration of authors, illustrators, books and - most importantly it’s a celebration of reading.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Must-See! Librarian Brings Book Covers to Life with Fun Snapshots

Must-See! Librarian Brings Book Covers to Life with Fun Snapshots 00:32

 A Gloucestershire librarian promotes World Book Day by blending book covers and humans in creative photos.

Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born [Video]This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born

This Day in History: Dr. Seuss Is Born March 2, 1904 Theodor Seuss Geisel — best known by his pen name Dr. Seuss — was born in Springfield, MA. Geisel first used the pseudonym Seuss at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

'Medieval football' tradition is brutally good fun in UK [Video]'Medieval football' tradition is brutally good fun in UK

The annual Atherstone Ball Game took place in Warwickshire this afternoon (Tuesday 25 Feb 2020). The Pancake Day tradition saw hundreds of eager competitors battling to gain control of an oversized..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

World Book Day: How to claim your child's free voucher

WORLD Book Day is nearly upon us and parents will be starting to think about costumes and outfits.
The Argus Also reported by •BBC Local NewsExpress and StarBBC SportIndependent

World Book Day costume ideas that won't break the bank - from Harry Potter to Matilda

Schools across the country are set to celebrate World Book Day later this week and come dressed as their favourite literary characters.
Hereford Times Also reported by •Central Somerset GazetteIndependent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.