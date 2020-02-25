Royal Opera House and Placido Domingo agree he will not star in Don Carlo

Tom Ramos RT @NPR: Plácido Domingo, who's been the subject of numerous sexual misconduct allegations, won't be singing in the Royal Opera House's pro… 6 minutes ago

The Fresh Prince of Darkness Plácido Domingo And London's Royal Opera House Announce 'Mutual' Cancellations https://t.co/9jM9ODntiK https://t.co/IKkEdl8HJ9 15 minutes ago

〽. 〽〽. RT @thetimes: Plácido Domingo has withdrawn from the Royal Opera House’s forthcoming production of Don Carlo after a slew of allegations of… 25 minutes ago

Jaz sa Isabela, Veilor sa Vizcaya RT @AFP: #UPDATE Placido Domingo had been due to perform in director Nicholas Hytner's interpretation of Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlo" in Ju… 25 minutes ago

Eflatmajor73 📖📚🎼🏳️‍🌈 RT @nfmusic: BREAKING The Royal Opera House and Maestro Plácido Domingo have "mutually decided that he will withdraw from the Royal Opera H… 34 minutes ago

Ida RT @nytimes: Plácido Domingo has withdrawn from his upcoming performances this summer at the Royal Opera House in London, the company said.… 40 minutes ago

Arun Thomas RT @AFP: #BREAKING Scandal-hit Placido Domingo pulls out of London opera: Royal Opera House https://t.co/6vkJPwnLMM 58 minutes ago